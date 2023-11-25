Wizards vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-13) will try to end an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE. The matchup's point total is 248.5.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-7.5
|248.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 248.5 points in five of 15 games this season.
- The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 240.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 7-8-0 this year.
- The Wizards have come away with one win in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info
Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 248.5
|% of Games Over 248.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|3
|21.4%
|124.1
|240.1
|122.6
|246.9
|235.3
|Wizards
|5
|33.3%
|116
|240.1
|124.3
|246.9
|235.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (6-3-0) than at home (1-5-0).
- The Wizards put up an average of 116 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hawks allow.
- Washington is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when it scores more than 122.6 points.
Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|7-8
|4-5
|10-5
|Hawks
|4-10
|0-2
|10-4
Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Wizards
|Hawks
|116
|124.1
|8
|2
|2-2
|3-3
|1-3
|5-1
|124.3
|122.6
|29
|27
|5-3
|3-0
|2-6
|3-0
