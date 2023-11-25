Player prop bet options for Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's prop bet for Kuzma is 23.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

Kuzma averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Saturday's over/under for Jordan Poole is 23.5 points. That is 5.8 more than his season average of 17.7.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 3.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Poole's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 26.5 point total set for Young on Saturday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (26).

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (2.6) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Young's 2.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 20.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average.

He pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Murray averages 5.6 assists, 0.1 more than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

