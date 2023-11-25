The Atlanta Hawks (7-7) square off against the Washington Wizards (2-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Jordan Poole of the Wizards is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSE

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Bucks, 131-128, on Friday. Poole was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 26 5 7 0 0 1 Kyle Kuzma 22 4 4 0 2 3 Tyus Jones 22 7 7 1 0 1

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Poole's averages on the season are 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Wizards get 12.0 points, 5.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

The Wizards receive 11.3 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists.

The Wizards receive 9.5 points, 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 24.0 5.4 5.0 0.4 0.8 2.7 Jordan Poole 17.8 3.1 3.8 0.7 0.3 2.0 Daniel Gafford 10.3 8.1 1.7 0.8 1.8 0.0 Deni Avdija 11.4 5.2 3.9 0.9 0.4 1.1 Tyus Jones 11.6 3.1 4.7 0.9 0.1 0.9

