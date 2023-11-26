How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 26
The Eredivisie schedule today, which includes Heracles Almelo taking on Almere City FC, should provide some fireworks.
If you're searching for live coverage of today's Eredivisie action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Almere City FC vs Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo is on the road to play Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.
- Game Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Favorite: Almere City FC (-110)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+280)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles makes the trip to take on NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Favorite: NEC Nijmegen (+140)
- Underdog: Go Ahead Eagles (+180)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch AZ Alkmaar vs FC Volendam
FC Volendam is on the road to match up with AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-650)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+1300)
- Draw: (+800)
Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht
FC Utrecht makes the trip to face Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+140)
- Underdog: FC Utrecht (+200)
- Draw: (+230)
