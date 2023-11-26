Sunday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (6-0) and the Coppin State Eagles (3-3) at Physical Education Complex has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with George Mason securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM on November 26.

The Patriots enter this matchup following a 72-62 victory over American on Wednesday.

George Mason vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

George Mason vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 68, Coppin State 65

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots defeated the No. 220-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Pittsburgh Panthers, 60-52, on November 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have one Quadrant 3 win, tied for the 37th-most in the nation. But they also have zero Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 147th-most.

George Mason has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 220) on November 15

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 225) on November 9

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 249) on November 12

72-62 on the road over American (No. 296) on November 22

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 343) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG% Kennedy Harris: 11.0 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.0 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Zahirah Walton: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots put up 78.7 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (157th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.

