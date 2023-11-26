How to Watch the George Mason vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Coppin State Eagles (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Patriots' 78.7 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles allow.
- George Mason is 5-0 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- Coppin State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.
- The 61.8 points per game the Eagles score are just .
- When Coppin State scores more than 61.8 points, it is 2-1.
- When George Mason allows fewer than 61.8 points, it is 2-0.
- The Eagles shoot 36.4% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Patriots concede defensively.
George Mason Leaders
- Sonia Smith: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Nekhu Mitchell: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%
- Kennedy Harris: 11.0 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Zahirah Walton: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 60-52
|EagleBank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 83-63
|EagleBank Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ American
|W 72-62
|Bender Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/3/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
