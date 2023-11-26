The Longwood Lancers (5-1) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

Longwood is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Lancers have hit the over every time.

Bethune-Cookman has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.

This season, games featuring the Wildcats have gone over the point total twice.

