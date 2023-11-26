Norfolk State vs. Colgate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's game at Watsco Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (5-1) squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 58-56 win for Norfolk State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Spartans enter this contest on the heels of a 55-35 loss to East Tennessee State on Friday.
Norfolk State vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
Norfolk State vs. Colgate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 58, Colgate 56
Other MEAC Predictions
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' best win this season came in a 51-49 victory over the Drexel Dragons on November 8.
- Norfolk State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 125th-most wins.
- Norfolk State has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 131) on November 8
- 67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 232) on November 16
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 264) on November 6
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 335) on November 12
- 59-45 on the road over Hampton (No. 339) on November 19
Norfolk State Leaders
- Kierra Wheeler: 14.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Da'Brya Clark: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.8 FG%
- Niya Fields: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.7 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
- Danaijah Williams: 7.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Makoye Diawara: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 35.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartans' +36 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.0 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 52.0 per contest (28th in college basketball).
