The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Drexel Dragons (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Drexel Moneyline BetMGM - 129.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-1.5) 129.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Betting Trends (2022-23)

Old Dominion went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Monarchs games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.

Drexel won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Dragons and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 25 times last season.

