The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) and the Drexel Dragons (3-2) take the floor at Chartway Arena on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Chartway Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 129.5

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

In 20 games last season, Old Dominion and its opponents scored more than 129.5 total points.

Old Dominion's matchups last season had an average of 133.1 points, 3.6 more than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Old Dominion won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (10-5).

The Monarchs had a record of 10-5 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Old Dominion a 52.4% chance to win.

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 129.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 20 69% 66.9 133.6 66.2 128.6 134.0 Drexel 13 52% 66.7 133.6 62.4 128.6 131.5

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

Last year, the Monarchs put up 66.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.

When Old Dominion scored more than 62.4 points last season, it went 16-5 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 16-13-0 10-19-0 Drexel 15-10-0 10-15-0

Old Dominion vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Old Dominion Drexel 12-4 Home Record 12-3 6-5 Away Record 3-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 3-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

