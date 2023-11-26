Old Dominion vs. Drexel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3) and the Drexel Dragons (3-2) take the floor at Chartway Arena on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Chartway Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|129.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats
- In 20 games last season, Old Dominion and its opponents scored more than 129.5 total points.
- Old Dominion's matchups last season had an average of 133.1 points, 3.6 more than this game's over/under.
- Old Dominion won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Old Dominion won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (10-5).
- The Monarchs had a record of 10-5 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (66.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Old Dominion a 52.4% chance to win.
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 129.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Old Dominion
|20
|69%
|66.9
|133.6
|66.2
|128.6
|134.0
|Drexel
|13
|52%
|66.7
|133.6
|62.4
|128.6
|131.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Monarchs put up 66.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
- When Old Dominion scored more than 62.4 points last season, it went 16-5 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Old Dominion
|16-13-0
|10-19-0
|Drexel
|15-10-0
|10-15-0
Old Dominion vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Old Dominion
|Drexel
|12-4
|Home Record
|12-3
|6-5
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|67.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|66.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.4
|3-11-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.