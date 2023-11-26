The Richmond Spiders (5-1) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-3) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 69 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 55.5 the Spiders give up.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.

Richmond is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.

The 77.5 points per game the Spiders score are 13.1 more points than the Lady Techsters give up (64.4).

When Richmond totals more than 64.4 points, it is 5-0.

When Louisiana Tech gives up fewer than 77.5 points, it is 2-2.

This year the Spiders are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Lady Techsters give up.

The Lady Techsters shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Spiders concede.

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Maggie Doogan: 16 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

16 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Siobhan Ryan: 9.3 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Schedule