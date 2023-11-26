How to Watch VCU vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (3-3) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It starts at 10:30 AM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
VCU vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- This season, VCU has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 255th.
- The Rams average only 1.1 more points per game (66.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).
- VCU is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- The Rams conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 away.
- At home, VCU made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|W 60-56
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|L 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Boise State
|L 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.