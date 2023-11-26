The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 151st.

The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.3.

At home, the Hokies conceded 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

At home, Virginia Tech made 9.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (32%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule