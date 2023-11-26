How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 151st.
- The Hokies' 81.3 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 71 the Owls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.3.
- At home, the Hokies conceded 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- At home, Virginia Tech made 9.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (32%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|W 98-76
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
