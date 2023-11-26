Sunday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) facing off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 76-75 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Florida Atlantic 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-0.8)

Virginia Tech (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Virginia Tech's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, while Florida Atlantic's is 3-2-0. A total of four out of the Hokies' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Owls' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +97 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (80th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech records 31 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Virginia Tech connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Hokies' 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 87.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 155th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.2 per game (31st in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (89th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.