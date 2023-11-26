Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) play the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Sean Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Collins Jr.: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Collins: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|76th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|82.8
|57th
|80th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|71
|179th
|274th
|31
|Rebounds
|33.2
|189th
|296th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|153rd
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|9.8
|35th
|30th
|17.7
|Assists
|15.2
|88th
|31st
|9.2
|Turnovers
|9.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.