The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) play the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Sean Pedulla: 16.7 PTS, 5 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lynn Kidd: 17 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Collins Jr.: 3.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Virginia Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank
76th 81.3 Points Scored 82.8 57th
80th 65.2 Points Allowed 71 179th
274th 31 Rebounds 33.2 189th
296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 153rd
79th 8.7 3pt Made 9.8 35th
30th 17.7 Assists 15.2 88th
31st 9.2 Turnovers 9.4 40th

