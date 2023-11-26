The Florida International Panthers (3-2) battle the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 60.8 points per game, the same as the Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, William & Mary is 1-2.

Florida International is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.

The Panthers average 76.0 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.2 the Tribe give up.

Florida International is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

William & Mary has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.0 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field, the same percentage as the Tribe give up.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%

22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG% Bella Nascimento: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Kayla Rolph: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Cassidy Geddes: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kayla Beckwith: 3.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Schedule