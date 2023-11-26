How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida International Panthers (3-2) battle the William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
William & Mary vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe put up an average of 60.8 points per game, the same as the Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.8 points, William & Mary is 1-2.
- Florida International is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Panthers average 76.0 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.2 the Tribe give up.
- Florida International is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
- William & Mary has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.0 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field, the same percentage as the Tribe give up.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 22.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Kayla Rolph: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Cassidy Geddes: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kayla Beckwith: 3.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|George Mason
|L 77-72
|Kaplan Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 63-53
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
