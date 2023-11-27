When the Washington Capitals face off against the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

  • In four of 17 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
  • On the power play, Ovechkin has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 18:09 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:19 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

