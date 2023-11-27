Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
When the Washington Capitals face off against the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
- On the power play, Ovechkin has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:59
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
