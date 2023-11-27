Should you bet on Aliaksei Protas to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks face off on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Protas has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).
  • Protas has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 9:10 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:37 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 13:47 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:30 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

