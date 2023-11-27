Will Beck Malenstyn find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Malenstyn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

Malenstyn's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:06 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:28 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:19 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

