Capitals vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 27
Heading into their Monday, November 27 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (10-5-2) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Phillips
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jan Rutta
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 41 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Its -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- With 34 goals (1.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- San Jose gives up 4.1 goals per game (87 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -53, they are 32nd in the league.
Capitals vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-210)
|Sharks (+170)
|6
