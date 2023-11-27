The San Jose Sharks will host the Washington Capitals on Monday, November 27, with the Capitals unbeaten in three consecutive away games.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Capitals vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Capitals Sharks 3-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 48 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.

The Capitals' 41 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 17 5 7 12 11 6 0% John Carlson 17 1 10 11 29 13 - Dylan Strome 17 8 2 10 6 14 54.5% Tom Wilson 17 4 5 9 15 16 30.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 15 3 5 8 14 9 43.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 87 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks' 34 goals on the season (1.6 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 22 goals during that span.

Sharks Key Players