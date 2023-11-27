Monday's NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals (10-5-2) and the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose sees the Capitals as big road favorites (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Sharks (+170). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT2 Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in six of 17 games this season.

The Capitals have won 83.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-1).

The Sharks have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with four upset wins (19.0%).

Washington has had moneyline odds of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

San Jose has 19 games this season playing as the underdog by +170 or longer, and is 4-15 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 2.70 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 2.70 2.30 0 0.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-3 3-7-0 6.5 2.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.20 3.20 5 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.