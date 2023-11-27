The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (12 points), via registered five goals and seven assists.

John Carlson has one goal and 10 assists, equaling 11 points (0.6 per game).

Dylan Strome has scored eight goals and added two assists in 17 games for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 4-2-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 187 saves with a .926% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl has recorded four goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.2 shots per game and shooting 8.5%. This places him among the leaders for San Jose with 16 total points (0.8 per game).

Calen Addison's nine points this season, including zero goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, San Jose's Mike Hoffman has eight points (six goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 2-6-0 in nine games this season, conceding 30 goals (4.1 goals against average) with 241 saves and an .889 save percentage, 49th in the league.

Capitals vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 31st 2.41 Goals Scored 1.62 32nd 9th 2.82 Goals Allowed 4.14 32nd 27th 28.8 Shots 24.5 32nd 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 37 32nd 32nd 6% Power Play % 18.97% 20th 16th 78.85% Penalty Kill % 72% 30th

