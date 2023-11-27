The Washington Capitals (10-5-2), winners of three straight road games, visit the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose on Monday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-210) Sharks (+170) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have gone 5-1 in those games.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Washington's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals six times.

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Sharks Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 41 (31st) Goals 34 (32nd) 48 (3rd) Goals Allowed 87 (32nd) 3 (32nd) Power Play Goals 11 (23rd) 11 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Three of Washington's past 10 contests hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Capitals' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Capitals offense's 41 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Capitals are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 48 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -7.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.