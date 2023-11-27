Capitals vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (10-5-2), winners of three straight road games, visit the San Jose Sharks (4-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose on Monday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-210)
|Sharks (+170)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been favored on the moneyline six times this season, and have gone 5-1 in those games.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 67.7%.
- Washington's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals six times.
Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info
Capitals vs. Sharks Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|41 (31st)
|Goals
|34 (32nd)
|48 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|87 (32nd)
|3 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (23rd)
|11 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (30th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Three of Washington's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Capitals' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Capitals offense's 41 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Capitals are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 48 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -7.
