In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Dylan Strome to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Strome has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:00 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

