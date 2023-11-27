The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a wager on Strome in the Capitals-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Strome vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:49 per game on the ice, is +4.

In Strome's 17 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Strome has a point in seven games this year (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Strome has an assist in two of 17 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-53) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 3 10 Points 4 8 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

