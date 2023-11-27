On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Evgeny Kuznetsov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 25:05 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:22 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:20 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

