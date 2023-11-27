The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Hampton is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 296th.

The Pirates record 77.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 81.6 the Retrievers allow.

Hampton has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hampton posted 69.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.

The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Hampton drained 1.5 fewer threes per game (5.9) than on the road (7.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule