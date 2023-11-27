The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Hampton vs. UMBC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Hampton vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. UMBC Betting Trends

Hampton has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

UMBC has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Retrievers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

