The UMBC Retrievers (0-2) play the Hampton Pirates (1-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Hampton vs. UMBC Game Information

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Craig Beaudion: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Hampton vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
272nd 68.2 Points Scored 74.3 115th
344th 77.5 Points Allowed 72.8 261st
294th 29.7 Rebounds 31.3 210th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th
346th 10.4 Assists 14.3 88th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 9.5 15th

