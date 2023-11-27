Hampton vs. UMBC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The UMBC Retrievers (3-4) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hampton Pirates (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is 165.5 for the matchup.
Hampton vs. UMBC Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Hampton, Virginia
- Venue: Hampton Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hampton
|-2.5
|165.5
Hampton Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Hampton and its opponents have combined to score more than 165.5 points.
- Hampton has an average total of 155.3 in its contests this year, 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pirates are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Hampton will play as the favorite for the first time this season.
- The Pirates have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from Hampton, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
Hampton vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 165.5
|% of Games Over 165.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hampton
|2
|40%
|77.2
|157.8
|78.2
|159.8
|148.1
|UMBC
|3
|50%
|80.6
|157.8
|81.6
|159.8
|148.5
Additional Hampton Insights & Trends
- The 77.2 points per game the Pirates score are the same as the Retrievers give up.
Hampton vs. UMBC Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hampton
|2-3-0
|0-0
|3-2-0
|UMBC
|3-3-0
|2-2
|5-1-0
Hampton vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hampton
|UMBC
|7-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|1-13
|Away Record
|5-10
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.3
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
