Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrisonburg County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Harrisonburg County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrisonburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Albemarle High School at Harrisonburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.