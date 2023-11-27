Should you bet on Hendrix Lapierre to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

Lapierre's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

