Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
Will John Carlson find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the San Jose Sharks on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlson stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Carlson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 2.5% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|30:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|28:35
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|29:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|28:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:46
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|26:45
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
