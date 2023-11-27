Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 131-128 loss to the Bucks, Poole put up 26 points and seven assists.

In this article we will break down Poole's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 17.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.8 PRA -- 24 24.7 PR -- 20.4 20.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Pistons

Poole has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 16.6% and 13.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Poole is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Poole's Wizards average 105.2 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.2 points per game.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 24.7 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Pistons give up 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 34 24 5 6 3 0 0 10/30/2022 36 30 3 4 5 0 2

