Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 136-108 loss versus the Hawks, Kuzma had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Now let's break down Kuzma's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.9 22.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.4 PRA -- 33.4 33.3 PR -- 28.8 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Pistons

Kuzma is responsible for attempting 20.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

Kuzma is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kuzma's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 117.2 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.5 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 10.8 makes per game, third in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 35 23 3 2 3 1 2 10/25/2022 27 25 6 1 0 1 0

