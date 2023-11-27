Can we count on Nic Dowd scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

Dowd averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-2 SO 10/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.