Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nick Jensen to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 3-1
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
