In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nick Jensen to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:24 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:53 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:39 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

