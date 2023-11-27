In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Nicolas Aube-Kubel to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.