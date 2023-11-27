Should you wager on Sonny Milano to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks face off on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Milano stats and insights

Milano has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Milano has zero points on the power play.

Milano averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.