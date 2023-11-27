On Monday at 10:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Tom Wilson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

  • Wilson has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in one game (seven shots).
  • Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Wilson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 2 0 2 17:09 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:36 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 3-1

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

