Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 27?
Should you wager on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).
- van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|1:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Capitals vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
