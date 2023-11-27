Should you wager on Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).
  • van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 87 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 20.9 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 1:34 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:00 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:17 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
