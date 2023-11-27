When they host the Washington Wizards (2-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-14) will aim to halt a 13-game losing streak. The Wizards have lost nine games in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT

BSDET and MNMT Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pistons Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Pistons (-3.5) 234.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pistons (-3.5) 235 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are being outscored by 7.4 points per game with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) and give up 117.2 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Wizards are being outscored by 9.6 points per game, with a -153 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.5 points per game (ninth in NBA), and give up 125.1 per outing (29th in league).

The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 242.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit has compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread this year.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 24.5 -110 22.9 Tyus Jones 11.5 -120 10.9 Daniel Gafford 10.5 +100 9.6

Wizards and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

