On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-9) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game while putting up 1.7 steals and 1 block.

The Wizards are receiving 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Delon Wright gets the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 15.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 80% from the field (fourth in league).

Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.1% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart posts 14.3 points, 10 boards and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Wizards vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Wizards 109.7 Points Avg. 115.3 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 122.5 46.2% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.4% Three Point % 35.7%

