Wizards vs. Pistons November 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, November 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-9) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game while putting up 1.7 steals and 1 block.
- The Wizards are receiving 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.
- Delon Wright gets the Wizards 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest while posting 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 15.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 80% from the field (fourth in league).
- Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.1% from the floor.
- Isaiah Stewart posts 14.3 points, 10 boards and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Wizards vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Wizards
|109.7
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|114.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.5
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
