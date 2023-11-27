Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Cade Cunningham, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Detroit Pistons-Washington Wizards matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and MNMT

BSDET and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Wizards vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Monday's over/under for Kuzma is 23.5 points, 0.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Monday's over/under (5.5).

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Cunningham on Monday is 2.5 more than his season scoring average (22).

He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Cunningham's season-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 1.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

Monday's over/under for Ausar Thompson is 12.5. That's 1.4 more than his season average.

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

Thompson's assists average -- 3.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).

