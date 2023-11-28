Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Chesapeake County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granby High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Currituck County High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.