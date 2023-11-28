Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We've got what you need.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colonial Forge High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King Abdullah Academy at Immanuel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seton School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langley High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chantilly High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
