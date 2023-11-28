The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Wildcats have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 163.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -6.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Miami (FL) are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Hurricanes the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 4 66.7% 94.3 183.3 72.2 144.8 147.8 Miami (FL) 1 33.3% 89 183.3 72.6 144.8 154.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kentucky vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes allow (72.6).

Kentucky has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.6 points.

The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.2 points, Miami (FL) is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 3-3-0 2-3 4-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-1-0 0-0 2-1-0

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Miami (FL) 14-4 Home Record 16-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.