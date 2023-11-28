If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lynchburg County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

E. C. Glass High School at Albemarle High School