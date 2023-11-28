Norfolk State vs. William & Mary November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) will face the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Norfolk State Rank
|Norfolk State AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.